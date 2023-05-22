News Middle East Iran bans dual nationals from becoming lawmakers

Iran bans dual nationals from becoming lawmakers

A general view of the Iranian parliament in Tehran, Iran June 25, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

Iranian politicians who hold dual citizenship will no longer be allowed to run for parliament, according to new law.



In addition, anyone with a permanent residence in another country will also be banned from serving as a lawmaker.



Iranian legislators passed a law to this effect on Sunday, according to a report by state news agency IRNA.



The measure aims to prevent conflicts of interest. A similar bill, to ensure that candidates with only Iranian citizenship are eligible to run for president, was passed in 2020.



The recent execution of the British-Iranian and former top politician Alireza Akbari caused international outrage. He was convicted of espionage, sparking a debate in the country among Iranian politicians about his loyalties, based on his British citizenship.



Millions of Iranians currently live abroad. After the Islamic Revolution of 1979, many of the country's inhabitants emigrated to Europe, the U.S. or Canada. In the decades that followed, many people more moved abroad for work, to study, or because of political persecution.





























