Advancing Israeli settlement in West Bank obstacle to two-state solution: US

Advancing Israeli settlements in the West Bank region is an obstacle to the achievement of a two-state solution in the region, US Department of State said on Sunday.

"We are deeply troubled by the Israeli government's order that allows its citizens to establish a permanent presence in the Homesh outpost in the Northern West Bank," the statement added.

"This order is inconsistent with the current Israeli government's commitments to the Biden administration."

It also said that "we are also concerned by today's provoative visit to the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif in Jerusalem and the accompanying inflammatory rhetoric."