Israeli strikes destroy 15 residential buildings in Gaza: Official

At least 15 residential buildings have been destroyed in Israel's air offensive on the Gaza Strip, according to a Palestinian official on Saturday.

At least 33 Palestinians have been killed and dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.

The Israeli army said the airstrikes were part of its Operation Shield and Arrow in response to rocket fire from Gaza following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in an Israeli prison last week. Palestinian factions retaliated by firing barrages of rockets into Israeli territories.

"Around 940 housing units have also been damaged, of which 49 units have become uninhabitable," Salameh Maarouf, head of the Hamas-run Government Media Office, told a press conference in Gaza City.

He estimated the initial losses from the Israeli offensive on residential buildings in Gaza at around $5 million.

"The agricultural sector also incurred direct losses from the Israeli attacks at over $3 million," he added.

Regional and international powers have called for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian factions, but no breakthrough has been made yet.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year. At least 20 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.









