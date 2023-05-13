Israel responding to efforts to de-escalate tensions by attacking: Hamas

Hamas said that by attacking the besieged Gaza Strip, Israel "responded with aggression to de-escalation efforts".

Hamas Spokesperson Hazim Kasım told Anadolu Agency (AA) that since the beginning of the clashes on Tuesday, May 9, Palestinian groups have been negotiating with mediators about reducing tensions.

"But Israel is constantly responding to efforts to de-escalate tensions by attacking," Kasim said.

Spokesman Qasim noted that Israel "intensified assassinations of leaders of resistance groups" and "increased attacks on Palestinian families' homes".

Emphasizing that the events started with Israel's attacks on the morning of May 9, Kasım stated that Israel was responsible for the results of the conflict.