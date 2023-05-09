15 Palestinians injured in Israeli military raid in West Bank

At least 15 Palestinians were injured in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to medics.

The raid came shortly after 13 Palestinians were killed, including four children and four women, in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli forces raided the city of Nablus, triggering clashes with armed Palestinians.

Israeli forces besieged a house inside the city and detained two Palestinians before withdrawing from the city.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said 12 people were injured by live fire, including one seriously, while three others were wounded by rubber-coated bullets.

Around 130 Palestinians also suffered temporary asphyxiation from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces, it added.

At least 123 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Nineteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.











