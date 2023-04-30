2 Palestinians hurt, olive trees destroyed in Israeli settler attacks in West Bank

Two Palestinians were injured and dozens of olive trees destroyed in attacks by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank city on Sunday, according to medics.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said two Palestinians were hospitalized in the town of Burqa after being badly beaten by settlers.

Israeli settlers also uprooted around 260 olive trees in the town of Deir Sharaf, west of Nablus, Palestinian farmer Ghazi Antari told Anadolu.

The attacks came amid rising tensions across the West Bank amid repeated Israeli military raids into Palestinian towns.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Sixteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

UN data shows Israeli settlers had launched 314 attacks on Palestinians and their property in the West Bank since the start of this year.