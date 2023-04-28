Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank: ministry

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager on Friday near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident when contacted by AFP.

"Mostafa Amer Sabah, 16, was killed by the occupation (Israeli) bullets in the town of Teqoa," a statement from the ministry said, without detailing the circumstances of the fatal shooting.

It comes a day after Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man, who the army accused of attempting to carry out a car-ramming attack in the northern West Bank.

The teenager's death on Friday brings to 100 the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli assults so far this year.

Nineteen Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP count based on Israeli and Palestinian official sources.













