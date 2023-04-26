Saudi Arabia releases son of ex-Hamas representative from prison

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday released the son of a former Hamas representative in the kingdom, according to his family.

"Hani al-Khudari was released and arrived in the Jordanian capital," his uncle Abdel-Majid al-Khudari told Anadolu.

The release came shortly after a high-profile Hamas delegation led by group leader Ismail Haniyeh made its first visit to the kingdom in years.

Former Hamas representative Mohammed al-Khudari, his son and dozens of Palestinians and Jordanians were detained by Saudi authorities in September 2019.

In August 2021, a Saudi court sentenced 69 Palestinian and Jordanian nationals to different jail terms over accusations of Hamas links.

Riyadh, however, released most of the detainees in recent months, including al-Khudari.













