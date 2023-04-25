News Middle East Ex-Iran player Ali Karimi target of death threats over protests support

In this file photo taken on November 28, 2012, Mohammad Ali Karimi, then a nominee of AFC Player Of The Year, speaks at a press conference in the Malasian capital Kuala Lumpur. (AFP Photo)

Former Iran international Ali Karimi has moved house again after receiving death threats in connection with his support of anti-regime protests in his home country which he hopes will be successful.



Karimi, 44, said on Monday night he has left Dubai for another location in the wake of the threats.



"I received death threats from several sides. That's why I was forced to move further away from Iran, and I had to move again," he said via video call at a theme night on Iranian athletes in the German Football Museum in Dortmund.



"It is a terrible feeling to be in exile. My hope is that the women-life-freedom revolution is successful," said Karimi who played in Germany at Bayern Munich and Schalke during his career.



Karimi is among several former Iran players who have expressed solidarity with the anti-regime protests in Iran which were sparked by the September death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in police custody for allegedly breaking the Islamic dress code.



Iran justice authorities have reportedly filed charges against the 129-times capped Karimi for showing solidarity with the enemy and enticing unrest.



Karimi said he hoped that more footballers and and athletes join the protest movement.



"International players in particular have a place in the hearts of the fans in the country. Keeping this particular platform in mind, I think it is the duty of every footballer to be involved in social causes," he said.



"It is my wish that every athlete finds his place on the right side of history and gets involved in the women-life-freedom revolution."



Karimi added he opposes a boycott of Iranian sport, saying: "Every athlete should participate at big events like Olympic Games. Because they offer the only opportunity to spread the voice of the Iranian people in the whole country."























