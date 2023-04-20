Türkiye offers condolences over loss of lives in Yemen stampede

Türkiye on Thursday extended condolences to Yemen over the loss of lives in a stampede in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

"We are deeply saddened that many were deceased and injured at the stampede that took place in Yemen during the distribution of aid," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We convey our condolences to the brotherly and friendly people and the Government of Yemen and wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, and a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement added.

On Wednesday, at least 78 people were killed and more than 150 were injured in Sanaa in a stampede during the distribution of financial aid under the control of the Houthis.