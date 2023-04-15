Protests continue in Israel despite delay to judicial reform

Thousands have again demonstrated in Israel against the controversial judicial reform plans that the government has postponed for the time being.



The main rally of the nationwide protests took place again in Tel Aviv for the 15th consecutive Saturday. According to media, protests were planned in a total of around 150 places, including Haifa and Jerusalem.



Israel has been roiled by mass protests for more than three months against the reform plans of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right religious government.



With the judicial reform, critics say the government is seeking to curtail the influence of the Supreme Court and expand the government's power. Among other things, the government would be granted more power in the appointment of judges and parliament would be able to overturn Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority.



Following widespread opposition from civil society but also from within the government and the army, Netanyahu postponed the highly controversial bill for a few weeks at the end of March to make "room for dialogue."



The opposition, however, is very sceptical that the government will actually reach a compromise.



Critics see the separation of powers in danger and warn of a state crisis if the reform is implemented in this way.



Counter-protests were also planned in several places on Saturday. According to reports, the right-wing extremist Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir also wanted to take part.



Under his leadership, a controversial national guard is to be established in the country, which will work parallel to the police and military. Critics warn that he could also use the troops against anti-government demonstrators.























