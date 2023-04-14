Türkiye welcomes move by Qatar, Bahrain to restore diplomatic ties

Türkiye on Thursday welcomed Bahrain and Qatar's decision to restore diplomatic ties.

"We welcome the decision taken by the friendly and brotherly countries Qatar and Bahrain to restore diplomatic relations," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

"Türkiye will continue supporting efforts to solve problems in the region through dialogue and cooperation," it added.

Following talks in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Wednesday, Qatar and Bahrain announced they would resolve a years-long dispute and restore diplomatic relations.

The agreement came more than two years after the Al-Ula Declaration was signed in Saudi Arabia in January 2021, which ended a four-year boycott of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.