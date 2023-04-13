PAKISTANS PREMIER DISCUSSES PALESTINE SITUATION WITH IRANIAN PRESIDENT

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday discussed the latest situation in Palestine after Israeli police attacks on Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a phone call, the two leaders called for an immediate end to Israel's human rights violations in the occupied territory, said a statement from the Prime Minister Office

Sharif, the statement added, stressed the need for a "just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the two-state solution, in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and international law.

He also lauded the Iranian leadership's efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region and congratulated Raisi on the "historic" development of resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Sharif reiterated Pakistan's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade, energy cooperation, security and regional stability.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Raisi spoke over the phone and discussed Türkiye-Iran relations and regional issues, including Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem.

Calling on Raisi to jointly continue efforts in international platforms, especially in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN, to preserve the status of holy places, Erdogan said it is important to demonstrate unity, particularly in the face of recent acts such as the burning of the holy Quran in European cities.





















