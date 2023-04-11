2 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces near Nablus

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a military post in the occupied West Bank.

A military statement said the post came under fire from a speeding vehicle near the settlement of Elon Moreh, east of Nablus city.

Israeli forces opened fire on the car and neutralized two attackers, while a third was injured but fled the scene, the statement said.

Three M1 rifles and two handguns were seized, the statement said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the two slain Palestinians as So'oud al-Titi and Mohammad Abu Thera.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, 98 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli forces since the start of this year. Seventeen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

















