Türkiye closes airspace to flights using Sulaymaniyah airport in Iraq

Türkiye announced on Wednesday that its airspace was closed to flights to and from Iraq's Sulaymaniyah airport on April 3-June 3 amid PKK terrorist activities in the region.

Turkish airspace has been closed to the use of aircraft using Sulaymaniyah International Airport for landing and take-off as of April 3, said a statement by Tanju Bilgiç, a spokesperson of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The move came as the PKK terrorist organization stepped up its activities in the Sulaymaniyah region, the statement said, adding the terror group also "threatened" flight security.

It also noted that the measure is expected to remain in place until July 3 and will be reviewed in light of closely monitored developments.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.