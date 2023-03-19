Hamas, Hezbollah hold talks on Palestinian, regional developments

Palestinian movement Hamas held talks on Sunday with Lebanese group Hezbollah on developments in the occupied territories, the movement said in a statement.

A Hamas delegation led by political deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri met with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

"Both sides reviewed the latest developments in occupied Palestine, especially the resistance in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and the internal events inside Israel," the Hamas statement said.

Israel has seen mass protests over the past two months over a planned judicial overhaul by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen by the opposition as an attempt to reduce the powers of the judicial authority in favor of the executive authority.

Sunday's meeting came as tensions have been rising across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Fourteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.