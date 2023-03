Saudi Arabia denies visas to Israeli delegates invited to UN tourism conference: Reports

Saudi Arabia has refused to issue entry visas to Israeli delegates invited to a UN tourism conference, according to media reports.

An Israeli delegation was invited to participate in the UN World Tourism Organization conference in Saudi Arabia, but Saudi authorities refused to give them visas, according to Bloomberg.

On Sunday, the two-day conference began in Al-Ula, northwestern Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia and Israeli do not have official diplomatic ties.