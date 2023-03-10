3 wounded in shooting attack in central Tel Aviv

At least three people were wounded late Thursday when a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a busy street in Israel's capital Tel Aviv.

Israeli police released a statement saying the armed attack was carried out on Dizengoff Street in the city center.

It said the assailant was neutralized by police teams.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said one of the victims was in critical condition and the wounded were transferred to Ichilov Hospital in the city.

The latest incident comes as mass protests against a government judicial overhaul plan are being held throughout the country, particularly in Tel Aviv.