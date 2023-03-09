Several Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces killed at least 4 Palestinians near a village close to the volatile West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, without giving details.

According to residents quoted by Palestinian radio, Israeli forces also raided the village of Jaba, south of Jenin, surrounding a house where there was an exchange of fire and one person was arrested before the Israeli force withdrew.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military but Security Minister Itamar Ben-Givr issued a statement confirming the four dead and hailing the "precise action and the elimination of those who opened fire on our fighters".

Hamas radio said the Israeli forces targeted a group it called the Jaba Brigade and killed its leader.

The deaths came two days after six Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during a raid in Jenin.

The Israeli army frequently carries out raids in Palestinian towns in the West Bank to arrest what the military calls "wanted" Palestinians.

The Palestinian health ministry said a 14-year-old boy, wounded during the gunbattle that broke out in Jenin during the Israeli raid, had died of his wounds.

Israeli forces have conducted near-daily raids across the West Bank for months, making thousands of arrests and killing more than 200 Palestinians.

Fourteen Israelis have also been killed in the same period.



