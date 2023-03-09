Russian strikes near Zaporizhzhia plant 'serious breach' of nuclear safety: EU

 Contact Us
AFP WORLD
Published March 09,2023
The European Union's top diplomat said Thursday that the Russian strikes in Ukraine, which caused the disconnection of the Zaporizhzhia plant from the grid, was a "serious breach" of nuclear safety.

"This is a serious breach to the nuclear safety, caused by Russia," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters during a meeting the EU's development ministers in Stockholm., adding that the plant's temporary need to use diesel generators to cool the plant for several hours before power was restored had "significantly" increased the risk of a nuclear accident.