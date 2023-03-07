IRANS FOREIGN MINISTER TO PAY SOLIDARITY VISIT TO TÜRKIYE

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will pay a solidarity visit to Türkiye on Wednesday following the deadly earthquakes that hit the country's southern region last month, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will meet Amir-Abdollahian and hold a joint news conference in the capital Ankara.

The Iran foreign minister will also visit Adiyaman, one of the provinces affected by the earthquakes.

More than 46,100 people have been killed in the back-to-back earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes, as well as many others in northwestern Syria.



















