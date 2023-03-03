Saudi Arabia sends 2 relief planes to Ukraine

The Saudi King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Friday said it had sent two planes to Poland carrying 168 tons of aid to be delivered to the Ukrainian people.

"Two Saudi relief planes left King Khalid International Airport in the capital, Riyadh, this morning (Friday), heading to the Polish Zusov Airport, which is close to the Ukrainian border," the relief center said.

"The two planes carry 168 tons of Saudi aid to the Ukrainian people," it said.

The aid includes shelter materials, electric generators, and medical supplies, which will be delivered across the Polish border into Ukraine.

In February, a Saudi delegation headed by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. This was the first visit of its kind by a Saudi and Arab official to Ukraine since the war.

Russia's war on Ukraine has entered its second year with western countries firmly backing Kyiv.

























