Kuwait continues to stand with Türkiye in earthquake disaster

Kuwait stood by Türkiye with the aid it provided after the earthquakes.

Acting swiftly after the disaster, Kuwait carried out humanitarian aid activities on the state level, and also through NGOs, charities, private companies and citizens.



AIR BRIDGE





On the day of the earthquake, an air bridge was created by allocating two military cargo planes for flights between Türkiye and Kuwait for the fast and efficient transportation of search and rescue teams, medical teams, health supplies, and other post-disaster needs.

The search and rescue team of 46 people and the emergency medical team led by the Kuwait Fire Department arrived in Gaziantep on Feb. 7 with six vehicles.

On the instructions of Emir Sheikh Nawaf and Crown Prince Meshal al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti government pledged $15 million in aid to earthquake victims in Türkiye on Feb. 9.



KUWAITI VISIT TO GAZIANTEP





More than $67 million was collected with donations of more than 129,000 people and support of organizations within a program organized by the Kuwait Ministry of Social Affairs on Feb. 11 with the theme "Kuwait is with you."

The campaign stated that aid will be shared equally for the earthquake zones in Türkiye and Syria.

In addition to these, Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs and Social Development Mai al-Baghli visited Gaziantep on Feb. 14 with a military cargo plane carrying 40 tons of humanitarian aid materials to express her country's solidarity with Türkiye.



NGOS AND CHARITIES





Kuwait's Ministry of Social Affairs has approved 30 charities and NGOs to carry out humanitarian aid campaigns for earthquake victims.

As of Feb. 16, nine military cargo planes carrying medical supplies, tents, blankets, and food delivered approximately 450 tons of humanitarian aid to Türkiye through the air bridge.

Kuwait's Red Crescent started a donation campaign on Feb. 7 which will last until March 7 and signed an agreement with the Qatari and Turkish Red Crescent for a $1-million aid material commitment.

Many Kuwaiti aid organizations have also launched aid campaigns, and some have participated in food distribution and treatment activities in disaster areas.

Private sector's leading companies in Kuwait also pledged more than $30 million in donations.

Hundreds of tons of aid materials have been collected so far in the aid campaign, which was initiated by the Kuwaiti Embassy in Ankara.

Also, a total of 65 tons of relief materials were transferred since Feb. 11 by Turkish Airlines including, one with cargo and five passenger flights and more will follow.





















