4 US soldiers injured in raid that killed senior Daesh/ISIS leader

Four US troops and a service dog were injured in a helicopter raid that killed a senior Daesh/ISIS terror group leader in northeastern Syria, Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Friday.

Hamza al-Homsi triggered the explosion that injured the US service members as they closed in on his location near Deir ez-Zor on Thursday night, CENTCOM spokesperson Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

"Hamza al-Homsi oversaw the group's deadly terrorist network in eastern Syria before he was killed in the raid," he said.

Buccino said that while no additional Daesh/ISIS militants were injured during the raid, "a separate ISIS raid that same night resulted in the death of an ISIS assassination cell leader."

All of the injured US service members are in stable condition and are receiving treatment for their injuries at a medical facility in Iraq, he added.

No civilians or US partner forces were injured during the raid that killed al-Homsi, CENTCOM said.