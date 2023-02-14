UN delegation visits quake-hit Idlib in Syria

A UN delegation on Tuesday made its first-hand tour in the Syrian opposition-held areas that were badly affected by last week's devastating earthquakes.



According to an Anadolu reporter, the UN delegation entered the Syrian territory from the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Türkiye and headed towards Idlib province in northwestern Syria.



The delegation is scheduled to meet with the heads of humanitarian organizations and civil society groups involved in relief efforts for the quake victims in the area, sources told Anadolu.



At least 3,688 people were killed and over 14,749 injured in Syria from two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye last week.



In Türkiye, at least 31,974 people were killed and more than 81,000 others injured in the deadly quakes, according to the latest official figures.



The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces in Türkiye, and also affected several countries in the region.























