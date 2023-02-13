Berlin slams Israeli decision to legalize 9 West Bank outposts

A German Foreign Ministry spokesperosn on Monday condemned Israel's decision to legalize nine illegal outposts in the occupied West Bank and turn them into new settlements.

Germany is "extremely concerned" about the announcement by the Israeli government regarding the new settlement outposts which are illegal under Israeli law, Christian Wagner told media representatives in Berlin.

Such unilateral actions lead to "intensified tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and we expect that these measures will not be implemented. It is now more important that talks are given a chance again," Wagner added.

Despite being a staunch ally of Israel, Germany has time and again gone out of its way to criticize the continued Israeli settlement building, saying it would only further complicate the so-called Middle East peace process.

An Israeli ministerial committee on Sunday approved a plan to cancel a legislation on disengagement from the northern West Bank that was enacted in 2005.

The plan would allow the construction of four settlements that were dismantled in 2005 by former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

Estimates indicate about 650,000 settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.