Jordan dismantle International drug trafficking network

A spokesman for the Public Security Directorate revealed details of the dismantling of an international Cocaine smuggling network after days of intelligence efforts, work and high coordination.

The media spokesman confirmed that an investigative team from the Drug Enforcement Administration followed up on information received a few days ago about an international network smuggling Cocaine into the Kingdom.

He added that intelligence work and effort was made by the investigation team, which worked to collect information from inside the Kingdom and from some South American, Arab and Asian countries.

He pointed out that all these efforts began to reveal the threads of that network, the identities of some of its members and the countries in it, and their means of communication, and that two people, one Asian and another South American, arrived in Jordan with a quantity of cocaine.

Their locations were located inside the Kingdom and they were searched for, as they were placed under surveillance for days to find out where the drugs were hidden and the people who would receive them from them.

The media spokesman confirmed that, after all these careful procedures and monitoring, the identity of the recipients of narcotic substances inside the Kingdom was identified.

While 2.5 kg of narcotic Cocaine was seized in the possession of the two arrested, and Interpol was addressed to circulate to two persons, one in an Arab country and the other in a South American country.















