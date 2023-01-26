Palestinian Fatah announces general strike, escalation against Israeli occupation at all points of contact after 9 martyrs

On Thursday, Fatah movement announced a comprehensive strike in all governorates to mourn the souls of the martyrs of Jenin.

The Ministry of Health announced that the outcome of the aggression on Jenin camp so far is 9 martyrs, including an elderly woman, and 20 injuries, including, 4 in serious condition.

Fatah movement said in its statement that since the dawn of the day, the Jenin camp has been fighting the battle of honor in defense of the nation, so the bloodshed that the martyrs of the camp shed was the first response to this persistence that was revealed in Jenin, silence and abandonment, to give this persistence the tools of killing and lawlessness, so this large number of martyrs and this black hatred that kills us without deterrence.

It added, "Let our people rise up everywhere, and let everyone take responsibility for deterring aggression, and let our streets be arenas of confrontation with the aggressors and settlers." In front of these sacrifices, we must move in all directions and declare today a day of comprehensive strike and continuous escalation in every spot the occupation enters, in every street and every point of contact, and let us mobilize to deter this occupation from continuing to isolate itself in Jenin and the Jenin camp.

The Teachers Union also announced the suspension of working hours in all schools in Bethlehem.





