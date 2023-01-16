Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank raid, medics say

Israeli troops killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy on Monday during a raid in the occupied West Bank that touched off confrontations with residents, medics and witnesses said.

The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge in violence since Israel stepped up military sweeps in response to a spate of street attacks in its cities last year.

Palestinian medics said the boy was shot dead in Dheisheh refugee camp, near Bethlehem, during what witnesses described as a face-off between Israeli soldiers and stone-throwers. It was not immediate clear if he had taken part.