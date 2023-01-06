Türkiye vows to continue efforts for negotiations between Russia, Ukraine

Türkiye will continue its efforts to pave the way for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the Turkish presidential spokesman said on Friday.

The Russia-Ukraine war is "likely to escalate in the coming months. More war means more destruction, and a deeper, longer crisis. This is not good for anyone," İbrahim Kalın said on Twitter.

"Türkiye will continue its efforts for negotiations, ceasefire, prisoner exchange, nuclear security and grain export," Kalın said.

On Thursday, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke over the phone with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts and voiced readiness to facilitate and mediate the establishment of lasting peace with Russia.