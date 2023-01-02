Qatar requires negative COVID tests for travelers from China

Travellers walk with their luggage at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport amid a wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China December 30, 2022. (REUTERS)

Qatar on Monday required all travelers from China to present negative COVID-19 tests before entering the country.

A statement by the Health Ministry said the new regulation will be applied regardless of the traveler's vaccination status and that the test must be taken within 48 hours ahead of departure to the Gulf country.

Several countries, including the United States, Australia, Japan, France, Spain, Italy and South Korea took similar measures on arrivals from China.

Last week, Morocco became the first country to ban the entry of travelers from China as of Jan. 3.

China sees a dramatic increase in COVID-19 infections after it quickly terminated its "Zero COVID" policy, which repeatedly ground the country's economy to a halt due to severe restrictions on public life.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last month he was "very concerned" about the "evolving situation in China with increasing reports of severe disease."



















