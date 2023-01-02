PALESTINE WARNS ISRAEL OF ‘SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES’ AS ISRAELS SECURITY MINISTER SET TO VISIT AL-AQSA

Palestine on Monday warned Israel against changing the status quo at East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, warning that such a move would be "a declaration of war."

The warning comes amid reports that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir plans to visit the flashpoint site this week.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, said repeated Israeli threats to the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque "will have serious consequences for everyone."

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.

Abu Rudeineh also warned that if the US fails to pressure Israeli leaders to cease their provocations, the situation may "get out of control."

If confirmed, the tour will be the first by Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa complex since he joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government last week.

Ben-Gvir holds far-right views on the Palestinians and has called for their displacement. He has repeatedly joined Israeli settlers in storming the mosque complex in East Jerusalem.

The far-right politician also caused a wave of escalation in the occupied city after setting up an office in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Last November, President Isaac Herzog warned in a leaked audio that "the whole world is worried" about Ben-Gvir's extremist views.