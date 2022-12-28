Netanyahu’s new gov’t in Israel alarms American Jews

Israeli designate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the swearing-in ceremony for the new Israeli parliament the 25th Knesset in Jerusalem, November 15, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Jewish groups in the U.S. have warned of the incoming Israeli government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Israeli media on Wednesday.

A meeting was held two weeks ago in Washington between American-Jewish groups and a senior Israeli diplomat during which they warned that policies of Netanyahu's coalition government may damage ties with the Jewish groups in the Diaspora, The Times of Israel newspaper reported.

Jewish groups warned that support from American Jews will be affected by any racist or extremist steps taken by Netanyahu's government.

American Jews in the U.S. are estimated at six million, the largest Jewish community outside Israel, according to Jewish groups.

A senior Israeli official told Walla news website that the meeting reflects "serious concern" by these main Jewish groups in the U.S. over a possible dispute with Israel.

There was no comment yet from Israeli authorities on the meeting.

The Knesset (Israel's parliament) is set to hold a special session on Thursday to grant confidence to Netanyahu's new government.

The coalition government includes several far-right parties, with observers warning that Netanyahu's new coalition will be the most radical in Israel's history.

Netanyahu, 73, served as prime minister from 1996 to 1999, and then for 12 straight years, from 2009 to 2021.
























