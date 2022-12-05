UAE president visits Qatar to strengthen bilateral relations

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Monday paid an official visit to Qatar to strengthen bilateral relations between the two Gulf nations.

According to the UAE state agency WAM, the visit was conducted upon invitation from Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The visit is the first for bin Zayed since he became president and the first since the UAE along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt ended a boycott to Doha in 2021.

UAE's Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum was among the Arab leaders who attended last month's opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.