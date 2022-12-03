Top EU diplomat calls for investigation in deadly West Bank incident

The European Union "is greatly concerned" about increased violence in the West Bank, according to the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell.



The killing of a 22-year-old Palestinian on Friday by Israeli security forces was the latest example of the recent uptick in violence, Borrell said.



"Under international law, lethal force is only justified in situations in which there exists a serious and imminent threat to life," Borrell said.



Borrell called for an investigation into the incident and for full accountability.