Palestinian high-schooler killed by Israeli army fire in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire in the northern West Bank on Monday, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said the Palestinian succumbed to his critical injuries after being shot in the abdomen by Israeli forces in Jenin city.



Medics said a high school student was killed in the morning incident. The Palestinian education ministry said he was on his way to school at the time. He was not immediately claimed by any armed factions.

The circumstances of his death, however, were not yet clear.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli forces carried out a military raid into Jenin to arrest what the military says "wanted" Palestinians.