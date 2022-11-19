Over 9,300 Palestinian minors held by Israel since 2015: NGO

More than 9,300 Palestinian minors have been detained by Israel since 2015, according to a local NGO on Saturday.

In a statement marking World Children Day, the Palestinian Prisoners Society NGO said Israeli forces rounded up 750 minors in 2022.

"Around 160 children are still in Israeli custody," the statement said.

According to the NGO, eight minors, including three girls, are held by Israeli's policy of administrative detention, which allows the arrest of Palestinians without charge or trial.

"Children are subject to all forms of systematic abuses, including torture," the statement said.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the statement.

In 1990, the United Nations set November 20 to celebrate World Children Day to commemorate the adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959.























