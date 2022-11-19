Dozens of Palestinians hurt as Israeli settlers celebrate Jewish holiday in Hebron

Dozens of Palestinians were injured in settler attacks in the West Bank city of Hebron on Saturday, according to a local activist.

On Friday, the Israeli army banned Palestinians from entering the flashpoint Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron for two days to allow settlers celebrate the Jewish Sabbath holiday.

Palestinian activist Aref Jaber said thousands of settlers, led by far-wing Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir attacked Palestinians in Hebron's Old City.

"Dozens of Palestinians suffered bruises after being assaulted by settlers and soldiers," Jaber told Anadolu Agency.

A number of Palestinians were reportedly detained by Israeli forces.

According to an Anadolu Agency reporter, the Israeli army set up a number of roadblocks and iron mounds and deployed extra forces in Hebron's Old City.

Ben-Gvir holds far-right views on the Palestinians. He had previously called for the displacement of Palestinians. He also caused a wave of escalation in occupied East Jerusalem after setting up an office in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Ben-Gvir has repeatedly joined Israeli settlers in storming the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

Last week, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a leaked audio that "the whole world is worried" about the far-right views of Ben-Gvir, who is expected to become a minister in the upcoming government.

Revered by both Muslims and Jews, Hebron's Ibrahimi Mosque complex is believed to be the burial site of the prophets Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

After the 1994 massacre of 29 Palestinian worshippers inside the mosque by a Jewish extremist settler, Baruch Goldstein, the Israeli authorities divided the mosque complex between Muslim and Jewish worshippers.

UNESCO World Heritage Committee decided in July 2017 to include the Ibrahimi Mosque and the old city of Hebron on its World Heritage List.

