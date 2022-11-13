Iraq denies president’s meetings with Israeli officials

Iraq has denied reports that President Abdul Latif Rashid had met with Israeli delegates during the UN climate summit COP27 in Egypt.

Media reports suggested that Rashid had attended meetings with Israeli officials during the COP27 in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Iraq and Israel have no diplomatic relations and most Iraqi parties oppose any normalization of ties with Tel Aviv.

A statement by the Iraqi Presidency said some parties seek to "cause turmoil" over Rashid's visits and meetings with world leaders.

"All meetings [conducted by the president] were announced through official statements," the statement said. "There were no undisclosed meetings between the two sides."

The statement reiterated Iraq's support to the Palestinian cause.

"This stance was praised by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during his meeting with the Iraqi president on the sidelines of the Arab summit in Algeria" earlier this month, the statement said.