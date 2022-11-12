Fire guts refugee tents in Yemen’s Hudaydah

A fire swept through dozens of refugee tents in Yemen's western province of al-Hudaydah on Saturday, according to local authorities.

A statement by the provincial authority said the blaze broke out in a refugee camp in the town of Al-Khukha, south of Al-Hudaydah.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unclear .

According to the statement, the fire has caused to displace around 100 families in the camp.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

Thousands of Yemenis have been displaced from their homes since the outbreak of the 8-year conflict.