Iran's army says "rioters" will have no place in country if order given by supreme leader

Iran's Army Ground Forces Commander Kiumars Heydari said on Wednesday that "rioters" would have no place in the Islamic Republic if the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a tougher crackdown on nationwide protests, said the semi-official Mehr news agency.

" ... should he decide to deal with them, rioters will no longer have a place in the country", Heydari said.