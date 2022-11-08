Türkiye can play key role in Iraq’s development: Iraqi prime minister

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said Tuesday that Türkiye can play a key role in Iraq's development.



"We have a high trade volume between the two countries," Al-Sudani told a press conference in Baghdad. "Türkiye is an economically developed country and can play a key role in the development of Iraq," he added.



The Iraqi premier said that decreased rainfalls and the low amount of water coming from Türkiye and Iran create a water problem in Iraq.



"We are in favor of cooperation to solve this issue," he added.



Meanwhile, Al-Sudani said Iraq will continue to play a mediating role between Iran and Saudi Arabia to help serve regional stability.



Iraq has hosted several rounds of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in recent months in an effort to normalize their relations and ease tensions between the two neighbors.



As for an oil dispute between the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdish Regional Government, Al-Sudani said the dispute should be resolved through cooperation and coordination between the two sides.