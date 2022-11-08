CASE REGISTERED IN FORMER PAKISTANI PREMIERS ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Police in Pakistan on Tuesday registered a case into attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was shot and wounded during a protest march last week.

Following orders by the country's Supreme Court to register a case within 24 hours, police in Punjab, where the attack took place, registered a first information report (FIR) under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, and terrorism after 96 hours of the incident.

Police named Naveed Ahmed as the main suspect, who was held shortly after the shooting, and confessed to the attack in a video.

The FIR, however, was rejected by Khan's center-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which called it a "mockery of justice," and that they will not accept the case until includes suspects named by him.

Khan has blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior intelligence officer for orchestrating a plan to assassinate him, claims denied by the government and the military.

"Not registering FIR as per the demand of the complainant is a complete distortion of law and unacceptable ... Supreme Court must take notice of this travesty," PTI leader and former federal minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Twitter.

Fawad Chaudhry, another party leader, said Khan has directed his lawyers to file an appeal against the FIR.

Khan also weighed in, tweeting: "On the issue of the farcical FIR my lawyers will give my position. All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state & my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation. Today the nation has awakened, understood & risen in support of my message of justice, freedom & national sovereignty."

He added: "When we are so close to our goal no fear or threat of death can stop my struggle. Our peaceful protests & dialogue are only for Pakistan's Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom)."

The interior minister, however, rejected Khan's claim that the prime minister, he, and the senior intelligence official were involved in his assassination attempt, saying the FIR needed evidence to be registered against them.

Meanwhile, Khan's supporters continued their protest on Tuesday and blocked most access points to the capital, including the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway, in protest of the assassination attempt.

Protesters also blocked roads in Rawalpindi, a northeastern garrison city bordering Islamabad, causing traffic congestion on the main road near the Faizabad intersection that separates the twin cities.

The federal government has accused the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial governments, where Khan's party is in power, of allowing the protesters to block roads, which has caused issues for commuters.





