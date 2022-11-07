SAUDI ARABIAS F-15 FIGHTER JET CRASHES DUE TO TECHNICAL FAILURE

Saudi Arabia announced Monday the crash of an F-15 fighter jet belonging to air forces during a routine training mission due to technical failure.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said "an Air Force F-15 fighter plane crashed at the training ground at King Abdulaziz Air Base in the east of the country, the pilot and co-pilot survived the accident through ejection seats," according to the Saudi Arabian official news agency SPA.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.



