Opposition demands fresh elections in Iran to end unrest

"The lack of political legitimacy is the greatest threat to national security, that's why there is no other way but fresh elections and a strengthening of the rule of law," tweeted Azar Mansouri, the general secretary of the Union of Islamic Iran People Party.

Fresh elections are the only way to end the unrest that has been gripping Iran since the death of a woman detained for a dress code violation in September, argued an opposition party on Monday.



Those in charge need to address the "root" causes of the protests and not try to fob them off with irrelevant excuses, he continued.



Protests broke out in mid-September after Mahsa Amini died while in official custody. She had been detained because the way she was wearing a head scarf did not conform to the country's strict laws about how women man appear in public.



Authorities insist her death was natural, but protesters insist she died due to heavy-handedness. Surprising many, the protests have only grown since then, despite occasional forceful attempts by the government to end them.



Human rights activists say more than 300 people have died amid the protests, and more than 14,000 have been detained.









