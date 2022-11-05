Rights group says at least 341 killed in Iranian protests

At least 314 people have died so far in Iranian nationwide protests, including 47 minors and 38 security force members, according to a US-based rights organization.



In addition, more than 14,000 people had been arrested, the New York-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported on Saturday. The protests have spread to more than 130 towns nationwide, they said.



The mass protests were triggered by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the morality police for allegedly not complying with the country's compulsory headscarf rules for women.



Since Amini's death on September 16, tens of thousands of people have been demonstrating against the repressive course of the government of the Islamic Republic. The protests have become one of the biggest tests of the country's leadership since the state was founded.







