G7 foreign ministers on Friday condemned Tehran's response to a wave of protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

"We further condemn the brutal and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters," the ministers said in a statement after two days of talks in the German city of Muenster.

The G7 also criticised Tehran's "destabilising activities in and around the Middle East", such as the transfer of weapons, including drones, "to state and non-state actors".