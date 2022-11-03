Lebanese parliament green lights government to continue in caretaker capacity

The Lebanese parliament approved the government on Thursday to continue in its caretaker capacity under the Constitution.

The announcement was made following a parliamentary session that discussed a letter by outgoing President Michel Aoun concerning the sacking of the government.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri confirmed the decision which was unanimously approved.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Sunday that his government will continue its duties in accordance with the Constitution.

Aoun's term as president ended Monday amid a continued political deadlock in Lebanon.