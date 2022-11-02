News Middle East Erdoğan: Poor African nations to receive grain shipments from Ukraine first

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested prioritizing countries including Somalia, Djibouti and Sudan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his party members in parliament. Impoverished nations in Africa will be given priority regarding new grain shipments from Ukraine, Erdoğan stressed in his speech.