Former PM Netanyahu seeking return as Israel chooses new parliament

Israeli citizens are turning out in relatively high numbers to vote for a new parliament, with opposition leader and former premier Benjamin Netanyahu hoping for a return to power.



Turnout at noon (1000 GMT) on Tuesday was the highest since 1999, at 28.4%, according to the Central Election Committee.



This is three percentage points more than at the same point during the last parliamentary election in March last year.



It is the fifth Knesset election in just three and a half years.



Polls indicate that Netanyahu's party , the conservative Likud, could once again become the largest party.



It remains unclear however, whether a grouping of right-wing and religious parties will be able secure a majority of seats overall.



Casting his vote on Tuesday, the veteran politician who goes by the nickname Bibi said he was "somewhat concerned" about the result, but that he hoped to "end the day with a smile."



He urged his supporters to turn out and vote, as did current Prime Minister Yair Lapid.



"Go and vote, for the future of our children, for the future of our country," he said as he voted with his wife in Tel Aviv.



Forty different parties are contesting the 25th election to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, but only a third are expected to clear the 3.25% hurdle.



According to the last pre-election polls on Friday, the pro-Bibi bloc could get 60 out of 120 seats.



This would again create a stalemate with Lapid's camp. His Future Party, which is in the political centre, is predicted to become second strongest party.



The anti-Bibi camp consists of parties from the right to the left of the spectrum and wants to prevent the return of Netanyahu as head of government.



The 58-year-old Lapid is also in favour of the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.



The political landscape in Israel is highly fragmented and interest-driven.



Even parties from similar camps are often unable to form alliances.



Apart from differences over content, this is also due to personal disputes. For example, Netanyahu's relationship with other main figures in the right-wing camp is considered extremely poor.



Moreover, Netanyahu is currently on trial on corruption charges.



Much like after last year's election, it could take weeks or months before a government is formed. As long no new government is installed, Lapid will remain in office on a transitional basis.



Netanyahu's return depends on whether he finds allies. The 73-year-old has already failed several times in his attempts to forge a coalition.



This time, the role of a far-right alliance of politicians Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir is seen as a potentially decisive. Polls say their Religious Zionist Party could become the third most popular in the country.



The turnout among Israel's Arab population is also seen as crucial. The Arab minority makes up about 20% of Israel's approximately 9.4 million citizens.



If one of the smaller parties in the Lapid camp fails to clear the 3.25%-hurdle, this could pave the way for an ultra-right government led by Netanyahu.



The Mediterranean country of 9 million people has been in an almost permanent political crisis that has lasted for years.



Past elections have often led to unclear majorities.



The current eight-party coalition led by former prime minister Naftali Bennett fell apart in June after losing its majority after only 12 months. Subsequently, Foreign Minister Lapid took over as head of government.

